Mike Nesbitt becomes Heath Minister…

With Robin Swann deciding that traipsing around the streets of South Antrim is a better use of his time than fixing the health service, Mike Nesbitt has taken over the post of Health Minister.
Today, in the Speaker's Office Mr Mike Nesbitt MLA, @mikenesbittni, @uuponline, affirmed the pledge of office to become @healthdpt Minister. pic.twitter.com/L7eV6Kst9y
— Northern Ireland Assembly (@niassembly) May 29, 2024
As a permanent presence in our living rooms for two decades, Mike is a solid media performer, but can he deliver the substance?
