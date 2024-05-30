Join us for the Big Slugger Punt Election Event on 2nd July!

You may have noticed there is an election, and it is quite an important one. After 14 years of Conservative rule, the Labour Party looks likely to get back into power. Locally, there are several seats to watch. Will Naomi take East Belast? Will Colum lose in Derry? Will the DUP lose Lagan Valley? It is all lining up to be an exciting election.

Just 2 days before the election, join us for our live event, where we look at the runners and riders in the UK Elections. We look at the favourites and predict who will fall at the first fence.

The panel includes:

Alison Morris is the Crime Correspondent for the Belfast Telegraph

Sarah Creighton is a writer and political commentator

is a writer and political commentator The third panellist is to be confirmed…

Join us for a fun and informative evening of punditry and prediction, chaired by Alan Meban, with the support of Brown O’Connor.

Details: The Dark Horse Bar, Belfast.

Doors open 6:45pm, start: 7:30pm. Will end about 9:30pm

The bar is wheelchair friendly, if you need any specific requirements email me.

Book your tickets here…

