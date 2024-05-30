When is an election pact not an election pact?

The Unionist parties have recently been scrutinised over calls for a Unionist election pact.
On the Nationalist and Alliance side, there are no public pacts, but Sinn Féin just happened to have decided not to run in East Belfast, North Down, South Belfast and Lagan Valley.
Sinn Féin will not contest the East Belfast, North Down, South Belfast and Lagan Valley constituencies in the Westminster election, MLA Conor Murphy has confirmed. #GE24
— Brendan Hughes (@brendanhughes64) May 30, 2024
My enemies enemy and all that…
My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party.
