Democrats bring star power to their convention…

It is a cliche that the Democrats have the backing of the Hollywood elite. Still, if you subscribe to the theory that modern politics is just another branch of show business, star power can make a big difference.

At the Democrat convention, they brought out some of the big guns, and they don’t get much bigger than Oprah:

This is everything. Oprah is on 🔥🔥🔥at the DNC! pic.twitter.com/RF1EGszWjU — MoveOn (@MoveOn) August 22, 2024

Barak and Michelle Obama both gave great speeches, with particular mention going to Barak comic timing:

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

With Joe Biden forced out of the race, the Democratic campaign has received a much-needed boost of energy. The Freedom Ad is a particularly strong piece:

DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is causing controversy with his AI-generated fake endorsements from Taylor Swift.

Even by the dismal standards of Donald Trump this is a new low. All it will do is probably force Taylor Swift to comment and that's not going to be good for him or his faltering campaign pic.twitter.com/SCiSiU12WJ — Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) August 19, 2024

You don’t mess with the Swifties…

