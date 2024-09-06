My alternative programme for Government: Education…

To help out our executive, here are some ideas. I will start with education.

learning stops at lunchtime. After lunch is for activities like music, sport, art, etc These activities should be taken by lay people or parents, teachers should use this time to prepare lessons, have a nap, drink tea and bitch about colleagues, go home

The following activities are to be included:

dancing. With weekly dances

self defence

public speaking

story telling

singing

cooking

debating

Maths can go f@ck itself. Seriously, what’s the obsession with maths? Ok I get it’s useful to be able to count but I have never had the need to use any of the really complicated stuff I learned. Some kids are crap at maths and the obsession with it kills their confidence

Abolish the curriculum, teachers should have complete freedom to teach whatever they like. History teacher wants to explain the best way to fry an egg, knock yourself out.

Teachers have the discretion to declare a can’t be arsed day at anytime. In this scenario they can bring the kids for a walk, to the park or if they are a level students down the pub for a cheeky pint

Homework is banned, give the kids a break. more importantly give the adults who have to help the kids a break.

No computers or any tech in school. As a tech expert of over 30 years I believe education tech is overhyped and a waste of money.

school should continue during the summer for activities managed by student teachers and youth workers.

schools should move away from the abusive system of grinding the spirit and individually out of kids and instead be measured on the overall contentment of kids, staff and parents

League tables are banned. Someone break the news gently to the BelTel

kids can only do 3 levels max. Why give yourself extra work. Use the time saved studying for 5 A stars to drink cheap beer in the park and snog each other.

I am writing this for a tent in Sligo so excuse the clumsy writing, I am doing it on my phone. And yes indeed, the weather is lovely, thanks for asking. Just going to head now for a swim.

