Programme for Government: Fine words butter no parsnips…

After 7 months, Stormont has agreed a draft Programme For Government.

The nine priorities for the government are:

  • grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy
  • deliver affordable childcare, cut health waiting times
  • end violence against women and girls
  • better support for children and young people with special educational needs
  • provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing
  • safer communities
  • protect Lough Neagh and the environment
  • reform and transformation of public services.

All very worthy but a the devil is in the detail. They will be telling us on Monday how exactly they will be achieving these grand aims.

It’s easy to promise an air fryer in every home, it’s a different matter to deliver. And more importantly what happens when they inevitably fail to deliver?

What do you think the priorities should be?

I want public flogging for people who litter or don’t pick up after their dogs.

