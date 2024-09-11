Public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane…

The Secretary of State Hilary Benn has ordered a public enquiry into the controversial murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.
Today is for my father, Pat Finucane.
The announcement that there will now be a public inquiry into his murder is very much welcomed by our family.
Led by my mother Geraldine, we have campaigned for decades to uncover the truth behind my father’s murder.
I want to thank… pic.twitter.com/NWl3ikaSF6
— John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) September 11, 2024
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.