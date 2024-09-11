Trump Vs Harris Debate. They’re eating the pets! And Taylor Swift endorses Harris…

| Readers 2542

The US Presidental just gets weirder and weirder.

During the Trump-Harris debate last night, the strangest moment was Trump’s claim that illegal immigrants were eating pets.

The consensus is that Harris ran rings around Trump.

The most devastating blow of all could be that the most influential person in show business, Taylor Swift, is backing Harris. This is important as Biden was losing the youth vote over his stance on Palestine. You could argue that Harris’s stance is not much different, but she is trying to reach out more to younger voters. You don’t mess with the Swifties.

