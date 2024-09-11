Trump Vs Harris Debate. They’re eating the pets! And Taylor Swift endorses Harris…

The US Presidental just gets weirder and weirder.
During the Trump-Harris debate last night, the strangest moment was Trump’s claim that illegal immigrants were eating pets.
You can literally pinpoint the exact moment where Trump lost the debate. pic.twitter.com/yzNV9BCpu9
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 11, 2024
The consensus is that Harris ran rings around Trump.
Holy cow. Chris Wallace just totally summarized the debate perfectly: “Tonight was just devastating. It was a shutout on almost every subject I can think of. Trump looked angry, scowling, and old.”
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 11, 2024
The most devastating blow of all could be that the most influential person in show business, Taylor Swift, is backing Harris. This is important as Biden was losing the youth vote over his stance on Palestine. You could argue that Harris’s stance is not much different, but she is trying to reach out more to younger voters. You don’t mess with the Swifties.
