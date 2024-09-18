People leaving the workforce costs UK ‘£16bn a year’ in lost tax…

| Readers 1071
a pile of british coins sitting on top of a table
Photo by Sarah Agnew on Unsplash

From the Guardian:

Institute for Employment Studies says UK has 800,000 fewer people in work or looking for work since before Covid

he UK has suffered the biggest contraction in its workforce since the 1980s, costing the public finances at least £16bn a year in lost tax receipts, according to a study.

Hundreds of thousands of people have quit the labour market since the pandemic and never returned, undermining the strength of the economy and leaving the government out of pocket, according to the Institute for Employment Studies.

The “participation crisis” is shown by the 1.5 percentage-point fall in the share of people aged 16 and over either in work or looking for work since the eve of the pandemic – equivalent to about 800,000 fewer people in the labour force and representing twice the contraction seen after the 2008 financial crisis.

Had the UK maintained the same proportion of the population in a job as there were before the pandemic, the economy would be £25bn larger and thousands more workers would be paying tax, equating to £16bn in extra tax receipts.

Ah Covid, the pandemic that keeps on giving. Absenteeism from school is at an all-time high, as are marriage breakups. The ripples of the pandemic continue their grim pulse.

As you may know, Northern Ireland has the highest economic inactivity rate in the UK. There can be good reasons for this, such as high sickness levels. But we have a perverse situation where we basically have full employment but also a record number of people not working. But I have full confidence in Stormont to solve that riddle right after they fix the health service.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Obelisk

Dancing on the Precipice

Brian O'Neill

Free Speech Union launches a dedicated Northern Ireland Advisory Council…

Ben M

Postponed ‘Not for EU’ Labels: A Setback for Unionists and the Irish Sea Border?

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation