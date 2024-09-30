Slugger duvet day…

Looking at the news this morning, I see that everything is bleak as feck. The Middle East is in flames, and Ukraine is still grinding on. Locally, Belfast is dark and wet.

For those of us seeking refuge from the world. I am declaring a duvet day. Go back to your digital bed and pull the covers over your head.

Take it easy and have a chat. Keep it light, no politics.

