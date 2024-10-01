Drivers told, stop your moaning about Belfast traffic…

Driving in Belfast is never a fun experience at the best of times. Still, lately, it has gotten even worse with the roadworks around the new Grand Central Station and the closure of the Sydenham Bypass at the weekend for resurfacing.

However, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd does not have much sympathy. From Brendan Hughes at the BBC:

Stormont’s infrastructure minister has defended his department following complaints of roadworks causing traffic congestion in Belfast. John O’Dowd acknowledged there have been issues resulting from work on the Sydenham bypass and the new Grand Central Station public transport hub. But he said people in rural areas would be “aghast that people are complaining” about multi-million-pound investments. The Sinn Féin minister said the issues were being reviewed, but added that “we cannot completely plan out inconvenience”. Belfast’s £340m Grand Central Station opened earlier this month for bus journeys, with rail services due to begin later this year. Major roadworks also began last week on a resurfacing scheme on the Sydenham Bypass in the east of the city. The works are to take place over the next five months. In the Stormont assembly on Monday, some members described the congestion in Belfast as “traffic chaos”. O’Dowd told members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) that issues over the weekend were “as a result of a £3.2m road improvement scheme”. “I suspect people in rural Fermanagh and rural Tyrone are going to be aghast that people are complaining that they are getting £3.2m spent in their area,” he said. In response to another MLA, he added: “I’m looking at your rural colleagues as they look in envy upon Belfast receiving its £3.2m roads improvement, its £340m bus and rail station.” “Your rural colleagues are going: ‘What are you complaining about?’” But O’Dowd accepted there have been traffic congestion issues in Belfast, adding: “We are reviewing it.” The minister said a “major artery into Belfast” was being resurfaced and “we cannot completely plan out inconvenience”. O’Dowd said he has asked his officials to “monitor the Belfast situation closely” and consider interim measures at Grand Central Station, such as changes to traffic light operations. He said he accepted there are “always circumstances where public transport is not suitable”, but he added that “when you are sitting in traffic, perhaps one question we need to ask ourselves is could we use public transport?”. “Because when you are sitting in traffic, you are the traffic,” he added.

I think people understand that roadworks need to take place, but they question that these things seem to take an awful long time – 5 months to resurface one road does seem excessive. Could it not have been done during the summer when schools are off and traffic is lighter? Or can they not have a push the week of the Halloween school holidays?

Drivers also suspect that while they might not be deliberately engineering traffic chaos, it is part of the overall nudge to get people out of their cars and into public transport. In NI, we love our cars, so this will be a hard sell, especially when public transport is very weak in many places.

It’s also completely coincidental that Translink is running these ads with the same you are the traffic message:

It’s easy to forget you’re not stuck in traffic, you are traffic! Choose a better way to travel – go by bus, train or Glider and embrace the bliss of a hassle-free commute with Translink #BetterConnected pic.twitter.com/mnlpsOR0ho — Translink (@Translink_NI) September 30, 2024

