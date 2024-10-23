Nick Cave speaks for all music fans – “Put your f*cking phones away!”…

The modern concert experience is ruined by muppets taking excessive photos or videos on their phones. I understand you want to take a few pictures to remember the experience, but when will you ever rewatch your shakey concert video with terrible sound? All those glowing screens are extremely distracting when trying to enjoy the show.

Nick Cave is an artist who always lets his feelings be known. At a recent concert, he scolded fans to put away their phones and enjoy the live concert experience.

I would like to see a convention at concerts. During the first song, you can take all the videos or photos you like, and then everyone puts their phones away. I think this would be a reasonable compromise.

And yes I am aware of the irony of someone filming a request to put away phones on their phone.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.