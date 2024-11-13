The Dr Éamon Phoenix Foundation launches…

The much-missed local historian Dr Éamon Phoenix is being commemorated with a new Foundation in his memory. From the Irish News:

The enduring legacy of Éamon Phoenix has been marked with the unveiling of a website and archives honouring the historian’s contribution to Irish history.

Launched by the Dr Éamon Phoenix Foundation on Tuesday, it is hoped the new initiative will promote mutual understanding and reconciliation in Ireland through the study of history.

The charity was established to preserve and build upon the legacy of Dr Phoenix, an Irish News columnist, acclaimed author and broadcaster, who died in November 2022, aged 69.

It aims to bring together the strands of Dr Phoenix’s life and work to preserve and enhance his memory.

The website features tributes, images and videos of Dr Phoenix, other archive records of his work and details the foundation’s mission.

The Irish News, with whom the historian had a close relationship, has donated material from its archives, including photos and copies of many of his popular ‘On This Day’ column and State Papers contributions.

The plan is to add further to the archive of Dr Phoenix’s work over time, to build a substantial body of his work.

The website and archives were unveiled at the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) in Belfast by Martin Mansergh, former Fianna Fáil minister and adviser to a number of taoisigh.

“Éamon was a superb historian and a wonderful daily communicator of relevant events in the past,” said Dr Mansergh.

“His work underlined the importance of the maximum achievable balance and objectivity, particularly where historical perspectives can be very conflicted.

“He made a major contribution to the success of the centenary commemorations of the new political landscape that emerged in Ireland in the period between 1912 and 1923, bringing people together with very diverse backgrounds and outlooks.”

Alice Phoenix, wife of the late historian and chair of the trustees, spoke about her husband and outlined the foundation’s aims and objectives for the future.

“We plan to not just preserve Éamon’s wonderful legacy, but also to enhance it by promoting mutual understanding and reconciliation in Ireland through the study of history,” she said.

“Going forward, the foundation plans to further develop plans for Eamon’s archive and to announce initiatives to facilitate the professional study of history as a way of fostering a deeper understanding of the past.

“Our thanks go out to everyone who has helped us get to this point so far, in particular our trustees and patron, the Irish News and PRONI.”