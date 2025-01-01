Open New Year’s Day – discuss what you like…

Many of us will be glad to see the back of 2024 and let’s hope 2025 will be better for us all.

I will leave you with the inspiring words of Enver Hoxha, the Albanian Stalinist dictator. In his 1967 New Year message, he said, “This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year.”

Happy New Year!

