Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week…

First Minister defends Executive’s record on delivery

On Monday (13 January), First Minister Michelle O’Neill defended the NI Executive’s performance during its first year since restoration. Speaking alongside Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald, Ms O’Neill said the Executive had “made huge strides forward” despite the backdrop of “14 years of austerity, which crippled public services”. Highlighting the Executive’s progress, the First Minister cited the Good Jobs Bill, the settlement of public pay disputes, the Strategy to End Violence Against Women and Girls, and the A5 announcement. However, according to the Irish News, Ms O’Neill acknowledged that the Health Service is in a “dire and diabolical” state, and she called for an Executive-wide approach to stabilising it.

What Next: The First Minister said that she hopes to publish the Executive’s Programme for Government “in advance of” the first anniversary of Stormont’s restoration, in less than three weeks’ time

Economy Minister unveils new NI Tourism plan to double the industry by 2035

On Wednesday (15 January), Economy Minister Conor Murphy launched a 17-objective plan to double NI tourism sector by 2035. The Tourism Vision & Action Plan: 10 Year Plan sets a Strategic Goal that tourism expenditure from NI’s overnight visitors will exceed £2 billion by 2035. The Minister credits the Tourism Partnership Board with identifying actions which can help to deliver the goal including the restoration of cross-border funding to Tourism Ireland. Other objectives set out under the plan include continuing to “push for a solution” to the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) within the next three years, ensuring regional balance within the travel industry, and encouraging responsible tourism by focusing on decarbonisation of the industry.

What Next: The plan was welcomed by the Chief Executive of Tourism NI who stated that the targets are “certainly achievable over the next 10 years” reports BBC News NI. Further actions of the plan include bringing forward an Aviation Policy and the delivery of a bespoke Skill Action Plan for the tourism industry.

New Irish Government commits €1b to Shared Island Fund

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed on a draft Programme for Government with the support of nine Independent TDs this week, with the new Irish government expected to be confirmed next week after the deal is ratified by party membership. In a section of the document termed “Building our Shared Island and Rebuilding Ireland -UK Relations”, the new Government “reaffirms its commitment to the successful functioning of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and to the full implementation of the Windsor Framework Agreement”. The document commits €1 billion to the Shared Island Fund by 2035 and sets out a series of further commitments to foster collaboration with Northern Ireland, including the prioritisation of cross-border infrastructure projects including the A5 and the FourNorth rail plan and Narrow Water Bridge as well as establishing air connectivity between Dublin and Derry City airports. It also promises to fund Northern Ireland students to participate in the Erasmus programme. The agreement says the Irish Government will “play our full part in legacy processes”, and rebuild Ireland-UK relations.

What Next: Micheál Martin will be confirmed as Taoiseach on Wednesday 22 January when the Dáil returns from recess.

Stakeholder Watch

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald (Sinn Féin, East Londonderry~ Derry): “Despite the financial challenges facing us, the Executive through January monitoring continues to work together to try and prioritise some of the things that matter most to people, such as our health service, SEN, skills, building new homes and investing in infrastructure”.

DUP: “Employers National Insurance rises will cost Government Departments in NI at least £200million extra – hitting front-line services.We don’t know the impact on the voluntary & community sector and the vital services they deliver. @DianeForsytheNI #taxedtodeath”.

Minister for Agriculture, the Environment & Rural Affairs Andrew Muir (Alliance, North Down): “Delighted to see commitment secured in new Irish Government PfG under Shared Island to “Develop an all-island plan to improve water basin management, water quality and nature restoration” Looking forward to working with my new counterparts to deliver, especially for Lough Neagh”.

Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): ““The Circular Economy represents a massive opportunity for businesses across the island. We recently published a report identifying those opportunities and illustrating how to drive solutions at scale. Read more here“

Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole: “All our @SDLPlive Opposition Day motions on tackling violence against women passed yesterday, but now we need to see action from the Executive. As I said yesterday, we can no longer tolerate women feeling unsafe as they live their lives.”

Other stories

January monitoring round allocations announced

On Thursday (16 January) Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced that £16.9 million in Resource DEL and £53.6 million Capital DEL had been allocated as part of January monitoring. The Departments which received the most of this additional funding were: Department of Health (£7.3m Resource and £13.5m Capital), Department for Infrastructure (£5.2m Resource and £17.6m Capital) and Department of Education (£1.5m Resource and £12.5m Capital). The Minister stated she is aware these allocations may “fall short” of what is needed for many Departments, and welcomed collaborative work to continue to deliver a balanced budget.

Economy Minister supports the benefits of the All-Ireland economy

On Wednesday (15 January) Economy Minister Conor Murphy welcomed the economic model produced by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR). The report of the new model displayed how Northern Ireland “benefits from the all-island economy” both with GB and internationally. The Minister commented that the new model will help to inform decision making in “high-productivity sectors and emerging technologies” and help to produce well-informed policies.

Economy Minister welcomes new investment by company Resonate Testing

On Thursday (16 January), Economy Minister Conor Murphy welcomed a £475,000 investment by Newry company Resonate Testing, which will contribute towards the establishment of the first battery testing facility on the island Ireland. The investment will be supported by Invest NI. The Minister stated his support for the investment which will strengthen Northern Ireland’s position “as a leader” in areas of manufacturing, green technologies and aerospace.

Communities Minister says Housing Executive points system to be reformed

On Tuesday (14 January), Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons said that a long-standing Housing Executive system, which awards points to social housing applicants who have been intimidated, will be reformed. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the current system allows applicants to gain intimidation points if their house has been damaged or if their life is under threat, but victims of domestic violence or anti-social behaviour do not qualify. The Minister said a number of recommendations have been put forward for his consideration and he is addressing them “as a matter of urgency”. He added: “the intimidation points scheme needs review, reform and I am determined to reform it”.

In Q3 of 2024 NI’s economy grew faster than UK

Yesterday (16 January), the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) released figures which showed that in the third quarter of last year Northern Ireland’s economic output had risen by 1.3%. The Belfast Telegraph reported that since the third quarter of 2023, Northern Ireland’s economy had grown by 3%, compared to the UK’s figure of growth of 1% in the same period. The construction sector output increased by 6.7% during the third quarter and the service industry grew by 1.1% in the same three month period, remaining as the largest sector in Northern Ireland. The Department for the Economy stated that these figures are not inherently comparable to the UK as they were calculated using the Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index (NICEI). The full publication can be found here.

Across the border

New government expected to be confirmed as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael strike deal with Independents

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael party members are expected to approve a Programme for Government this weekend, paving the way for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to be elected Taoiseach when the Dáil returns on Wednesday (22 January). FF & FG agreed the Programme for Government with 9 Independent TDs, from the Regional Independents after the Healy-Rae brothers from Co.Kerry joined that group yesterday. Two of the Independents, Sean Canney and Noel Grealish, are to be appointed as “super-junior” ministers, allowing them to attend Cabinet meetings without holding a full Ministerial portfolio, while a further three Independents will be appointed junior ministries. Fianna Fáil will hold 8 full cabinet positions, while Fine Gael will have 7. Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will take on a “beefed-up” role as Minister for Foreign Affairs with the inclusion of Trade, in addition to his duties as Tánaiste (deputy prime minster). The Irish Times reports that Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil) and Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael) are expected to swap roles as Ministers for Finance and for Public Expenditure, while Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien (Fianna Fáil) is predicted to keep his job. Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is tipped to be the new Health Minister, after the outgoing Minister, Stephen Donnelly, lost his seat at the last election.

Draft Programme for Government: Key takeaways

On Wednesday (15 January) the incoming Fianna Fáíl and Fine Gael coalition supported by Independents released their draft Programme for Government. The document is titled “Securing Ireland’s Future” and runs to 160 pages. It states that FF and FG along with several independent representatives “have come together in partnership to form a stable majority to deliver an ambitious programme and five Budgets”. Among the headline takeaways from the draft programme are a commitment to scale up construction capacity to build over 300,000 new homes by the end of 2030, target the creation of 300,000 extra jobs by 2030, and a pledge to “progressively reduce” childcare to €200 a month per child through the National Childcare Scheme. On climate, the incoming government has pledged to deliver actions to achieve a 51% reduction in emissions from 2018 to 2030 and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Planning permission granted for 10 wind farms in 2024, but “more needed” to meet climate targets

10 new wind farms were granted planning permission last year, a new report by Wind Energy Ireland has revealed. However, the Irish Examiner reports that this is only 42% of the volume of wind energy needed to keep Ireland on track for the Government’s targets in the Climate Action Plan. A further 12 projects were rejected in 2024, while 30 proposed projects are were awaiting a decision at the end of the year. Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said “we are simply not seeing enough new projects to enable us to reach our 2030 targets.” Warning that the country is falling behind on its wind energy targets, Mr Cunniffe calling on the government to support planning authorities to process applications “quickly but thoroughly.”

What we’re reading

‘Terraced house tax’ is halting Northern Ireland from delving into electrical vehicle market

Writing for the Belfast Telegraph, John Laverty examines the Department for Infrastructure’s approach of encouraging electrical vehicles in Northern Ireland. Lavery criticises the assumption that individuals who own, or want to own, an electric vehicle “already possess property with a driveway” and therefore can charge their vehicles from home with a “mere 5% VAT add-on”. He points to the unfairness that “driveway-challenged folk” who own, or want to own, an electric vehicle, but who will have to use public chargers, will be taxed at four times that rate . Laverty highlights the magnitude of the accessibility problem in Northern Ireland as the region has the highest rate of terraced housing in the UK, and 60% of Belfast residents do not have off-street parking. He asks “where the incentive is” for these people, refering to the Republic of Ireland where a grant of €3,500 is available to those purchasing new cars. No such grant is available in NI. Laverty says the rise of “cable gully firms” in GB, where they are installing channels in the pavement that can be used to safely trail an EV charging cable, might provide a solution for those in Northern Ireland living with on-street parking. He concludes however that there is little hope of this happening as liability disputes and ownership of “your” on-street parking space will remain a hinderance to the Department’s electric vehicle projection figures.

Forward Look

Thursday 23 January 2025

Wednesday 12 – Sunday 23 February 2025

NI Science Festival



Thursday 13 February 2025

NIFHA Development and Asset Management Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast

Friday 21 February 2025

CIH All-Ireland Housing Awards, Titanic Belfast

Tuesday 25 February 2025

Retail NI Future High Streets-Future Challenges Summit, Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office

Wednesday 5 March 2025

InterTradeIreland Venture Capital Conference 2025, Croke Park, Dublin

Friday 7 March 2025

Institute of Directors NI Women’s Leadership Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 13 March 2025

Social Enterprise NI Conference, Girdwood Community Hub

Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

